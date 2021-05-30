Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Playful on Family Trip With Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got playful on a family trip with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
On Saturday, May 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Story a video of her and the "Highest in the Room" rapper having a great time spinning together on a cyclone device at a playground and then dropping to the ground and frolicking happily. The sweet moment took place after dark. Kylie, 23, wore a light gray cropped tank top and matching sweat pants. Travis, 29, wore a purple T-shirt and black jeans.
Earlier in the day, Kylie posted a video showing Travis holding and cuddling Stormi as they waited by a checkout line at a Target store.
The family traveled to an undisclosed location on what appeared to be the reality star's private jet. Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of Stormi onboard, enjoying a bowl of vanilla ice cream with pink sprinkles, which she ate with a plastic pink plane-shaped spoon.
Kylie and Travis have often spent time together while co-parenting Stormi since their 2019 split. Two weeks ago, the three visited Disneyland.
Earlier this month, Kylie and Travis spent time in Miami together, where they had dinner and then headed to a club where Travis performed for his birthday.
In April a source told E! News that the two are "good friends" and have a "great co-parenting relationship." Another insider added, "Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now. Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have."
Earlier this month, Kylie debunked rumors that claimed she and Travis are in an open relationship. She wrote on Twitter, "You guys really just make up anything." She later tweeted, "I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true."