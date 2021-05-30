Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dead at 19 After Crash

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died after his motorcycle crashed while racing in a qualifying session of the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. He was 19.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with two fellow racers toward the end of the race at the Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, Italy on Saturday, May 29. After passing turn nine, he appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Japanese rider Ayumu Sasaki, who walked away from the crash, while Spanish competitor Jeremy Alcobaa later said on television that he thought he had also gone over Dupasquier's legs, the Associated Press reported.

Medical staff treated Dupasquier on the track for about 30 minutes before he was airlifted to a hospital in France, where he died.

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3™ rider Jason Dupasquier," read a statement posted on MotoGP's website on Sunday, May 30. "Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries."

The statement continued, "The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier's family, friends, team and loved ones."