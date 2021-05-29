Marilyn Manson Sued for Alleged Rape and Sexual Abuse in New Lawsuit

Watch : "Game of Thrones'" Esme Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Marilyn Manson is the target of a new lawsuit, according to documents acquired by E! News.

The singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, is accused by a former partner of rape and abuse in a lawsuit filed Friday, May 28 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The woman, who remains anonymous and is known as Jane Doe in the filing, claims that she and Manson began a relationship after meeting at a pre-Grammys party in 2011. Though the relationship began as consensual, Doe alleges that over time, Manson exhibited controlling behavior, such as withholding food, demanding she be nude at nearly all times in his apartment and punishing her in unspecified ways if she did not answer his calls and texts immediately.

Doe alleges that Manson later began exhibiting aggressive sexual behaviors, such as demanding sex from her at all hours of the night. She alleges he forced her to perform oral sex on him. In a separate incident, Doe claims that Manson pushed her to the ground and raped her. Doe claims that Manson said he would be able to "get away" with killing her if he wished to following the assault.