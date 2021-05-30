Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Demi Lovato Comes Out as Nonbinary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Ready for a change? So are some of your favorite celebs.

In addition to taking home the most trophies at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, The Weeknd officially said goodbye to his After Hours era, teasing his future with a whole new look. Let's have a moment of silence for the red suit.

And he wasn't the only musician to change things up. Justin Bieber shaved his head, Katy Perry showed off fresh hair color and Demi Lovato sported an edgy new style on their first red carpet after coming out as nonbinary. Oh, and did we mention Gwen Stefani sported a two-tone look, one only she could pull off, when she returned to The Voice?

Plus, Ree Drummond took to social media to open up about her weight loss journey since committing to getting healthier in January while still enjoying her fair share of fries. Prepare to be inspired.