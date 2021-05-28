Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Prove How Far They've Come with Rare Beyond the Pines Throwback Pic

Eva Mendes reflected on her decade of loving Ryan Gosling by posting an old photo of the couple from The Place Beyond the Pines. See the emotional throwback that has our hearts racing.

After starting their love story on screen, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been there for each other through thick and thin.

Their crazy stupid love famously began in 2011, when they co-starred in the movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

A decade later, Eva is reflecting on the film that started it all. She shared a nostalgic throwback image on Instagram on Thursday, May 27, which showed the couple staring into each other's eyes while in character. She played the Romina to his Luke, a motorcyclist that turns to thievery after learning he fathered her baby, Jason. 

The Hitch actress wrote, "Throwing it wayyy back...." Since the crime film debuted, she and Ryan have gone on to welcome two kids of their own: Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5.

Fans were quick to point out the significance of the Derek Cianfrance movie, which fatefully introduced the stars. One user noted, "The meeting of soul mates?"

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Romance Rewind

Other fans on Instagram noticed that the costumes that Eva, 47, and Ryan, 40, wore in Beyond the Pines made them look like another high-profile couple these days. One wrote, "Yall look like the original Megan fox and machine gun Kelly," likely referring to Eva's dark locks and Ryan's bleach-blonde hair and tattoos for the role. 

Throwback pic aside, Eva rarely shares images of her family. As the CIRCA Beauty guru explained last year, "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids."

She revealed, "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Eva noted that when it comes to her relationship with Ryan, "it just works for us this way, To stay private."

Last October, she blessed fans with a little social media flirtation by admitting she'd "rather be home with by man than anywhere else in the world." 

Eva, who confessed she never wanted kids until she "fell in love" with The Notebook star, recently hinted that she wants to work with her baby daddy on another project sometime soon. (He's currently working on The Gray ManWolfman, The Actor and Project Hail Mary, while she last appeared in 2014's Lost River, which he directed).

As she told Sydney's Nova 96.9 last fall, "I just need Ryan Gosling to direct another film and then hire me." Yes, please!

