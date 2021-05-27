Kylie Jenner Denies Claim She Bullied Tyga’s Music Video Co-Star

Watch : Kylie Jenner Wants Daughter Stormi to Take Over Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner is shutting down an allegation that she bullied one of Tyga's co-stars six years ago.

A week ago, model Victoria Vanna posted a TikTok video accusing Kylie and her friends—Stassie Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods—of making fun of her dancing skills on the set of Tyga's "Ice Cream Man" music video, which dropped in October 2015.

The Shade Room shared the video on Instagram on Thursday, May 27, and Kylie was swift to address the claim. The cosmetics mogul set the record straight by commenting, ".. this never happened."

Victoria's original video was captioned, "being a model isn't always as fun as it seems especially around celebs." She wrote on screen, "The time i did togas music video & Kylie Jenner was on set bullying me w her friends."

in the clip, she described how Kylie, who dated Tyga until 2017, was on set while the rapper was shooting the music video.

"As soon as I walked out, she was looking me up and down whispering and pointing and making fun of, like, how I was dancing," Victoria recalled. "They were all just making fun of me, clearly."