RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Apologizes to Crystal Kung Minkoff for "Disrespectful" Confrontation

Sutton Stracke has apologized for comments she made towards Crystal Kung Minkoff on the May 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sutton, who joined RHOBH as a full-time cast member in season 11 after being promoted from a friend of the Housewives, was accused of making insensitive remarks towards Crystal, another new Housewife who is the show's first Asian-American cast member.

In the controversial episode, Kyle Richards spoke about how she felt badly accusing Garcelle Beauvais of not paying for a promised donation to one of Kyle's charities. Garcelle explained that she was particularly hurt by the comment as it played into the stereotype that Black people do not pay their bills.

Crystal added that she, too, had experienced hurtful racial stereotypes over the years—which, for some reason, did not sit well with Sutton.

Instead of listening to Crystal share her experiences with anti-Asian racism—moments that Sutton, who is white, has never experienced—Sutton insisted that there was no need to talk about stereotypes as everyone has to deal with them. When Crystal insisted that their situations and experiences were different, Sutton doubled down.