Diddy Shares Throwback Photo With Jennifer Lopez After Bennifer Comeback

Looks like someone else is feeling nostalgic for the J.Lo days.

Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a throwback photo of him and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez walking together on his Instagram page Thursday, May 26, as the "I'm Real" singer continues a recently rekindled romance with another famous ex, Ben Affleck.

Diddy captioned his post with the hashtag, "#tbt."

The 51-year-old and J.Lo dated between 1999, the year she released her debut album On the 6, and 2001. During their relationship, they attended the 2000 Grammy Awards together, during which the singer debuted her now-famous plunging green printed Versace gown. In the years following their breakup, the two reunited a few times with friends and at celebrity events. Last year, she took part in his virtual charity dance-a-ton, joking to viewers that she "probably taught" him some moves.

Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, initially dated between 2002 and 2004, when they ended their engagement. Several weeks ago, the exes began popping up together, with sightings in Los Angeles, where both have homes, in Montana, where the actor has another one, and most recently, in Miami, where J.Lo has an additional residence.