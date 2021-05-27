Your Favorite Friends Parents Share Memories Working With Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Even in the fictional world of television, the love between a parent and their children is always and forever.
Friends: The Reunion is finally here giving pop culture fans the perfect excuse to relive must-see TV Thursday and watch all of their favorite episodes from past seasons.
And while it's amazing to have Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back together on one couch, there are a few other memorable characters that deserve some celebrating of their own.
This week, E! News was able to sit down with Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Jack and Judy Geller on the comedy series. To this day, the actors have nothing but positive memories about the show and their on-air offspring, Ross (Schwimmer) and Monica (Cox).
"We made this at a time in my life where I certainly was maturing and getting older and growing into other roles," Gould exclusive shared with E! News. "And the opportunity and the success and to be able to work with new, younger people, I mean, who have become iconic on their own right, it's a wonderful evolutionary aspect to my existence. And I'm extremely grateful for it."
Pickles added, "I'm grateful too. I'm grateful for getting to know Elliott. He is a wonderful man."
Throughout their appearances in Central Perk and the show, both Gould and Pickles were able to interact with several guest stars. When asked to share one of their favorites, they couldn't help but bring up Aniston's ex-husband, Brad Pitt.
"Bradley came to meet his wife, he was married to Jennifer at that point and Jennifer liked for me and Brad to hang out together," Gould recalled of his Ocean's Eleven co-star. "You know, I like him a lot. And that was great to be able to be working with him and working with Jennifer. So, I mean, it's in a way, this is a very extended family."
Pickles continued, "I hadn't seen Brad since I played his mother on Legends of the Fall and it was lovely to see him again. It was as if he'd known me forever and it was a very sweet meeting."
While 2004 was the last year both actors appeared on Friends, Pickles and Gould continue to get recognized by old and new fans. In fact, many pre-teens go up to the TV parents quoting lines from the show. After all, who can forget Thanksgiving where Judy reminded Rachel (Aniston), "No, you weren't supposed to put beef in the trifle."
And when people ask if the cast is just as lovable off screen, both are happy to share the truth.
"People ask me if the friends are really the way they appear, are they really so down to earth and identifiable, real people? And they are," Gould proclaimed. "So that's wonderful to be able to share that."
Pickles added, "Someone asked me today if that behavior changed after their salaries changed. And I said, no. I had no idea that happened. They were no different. They were always incredibly welcoming and charming."
Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max now.