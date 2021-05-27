2021 BET Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Chadwick Boseman at the 2014 BET Awards: "The Time of His Life"

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are among the top contenders for the 2021 BET Awards, while the list of nominees also includes late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The rappers, who are both previous winners, each received a whopping seven nominations for the upcoming ceremony, which takes place in June and will be presented live on stage in Los Angeles a year after the annual event occurred virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other top nominees in the music categories include Cardi B and Drake, who received five nods apiece while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown each earned four BET Award nominations.

In the acting categories, late Black Panther star Boseman, who won a BET Award in 2018, was nominated for his leading role in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The movie was also nominated for Best Movie. His co-star Viola Davis received a nod for Best Actress. Other nominated actors and actresses include Zendaya, Jurnee Smollett and Daniel Kaluuya.

In the sports categories, nominees included Serena Williams, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes.

The 2021 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Check out the full list of nominees: