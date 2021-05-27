Below Deck Med's Season 6 First Look Teases a Single Malia, Hannah's Replacement & Hookups

If you thought season five of Below Deck Mediterranean was dramatic, just wait until you watch the new season six trailer.
In E! News' exclusive first look for the upcoming season of Bravo's upstairs-downstairs hit, Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew hit the water in Croatia on mega-yacht Lady Michelle. While this season marks the first without longtime chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier, season six does welcome back Malia White as bosun.
However, this time around, the popular bosun is single and ready to mingle. And, from what we see in the new trailer below, single Malia is a lot of fun. Case in point: Malia is seen twerking, drinking with the crew and more.
In a confessional, Malia admits, "This is what happens when I'm single."
Of course, Malia isn't the only one to let loose as a new boatmance is teased between crew members. Malia warns her deckhand, "Boat romances, they're dangerous."
Although, it's not all fun and games for the bosun as she finds herself clashing with mentor Captain Sandy. After not filing an incident report, Malia receives a talking to by Sandy.
"I'm not a chief officer," she defends amid the drama.
"I don't give a f--k," the captain snaps back. "You should've come to me that he was hurt."
As for the yachtie filling Hannah's shoes? The new trailer introduces seasoned yachtie Katie Flood.
"Guess what? I'm your chief stew now," Katie states to the camera. "This is how you'll do it."
Still, in typical Below Deck Med fashion, the chief stew faces push back from her stewardesses. "Right now, I'm pissed off with you," Katie is seen telling stewardess Lexi Wilson.
Yet, as Lexi says to her chief stew, she doesn't care. "I'm like, leaving," she adds before noting on the phone, "Hey, mom. I'm quitting this boat."
And that's only a taste of the drama as the trailer also teases a boat fire, crew fights and a health scare. For all of this and more, watch the action-packed first look above.
Also, be sure to check out the season six cast portraits below.
Below Deck Mediterranean premieres Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Catch up on the first four seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean currently on Peacock with season five being added on June 14.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)