Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Dexter Has a New Name But the Same Killer Instinct in Latest Revival Teaser

A new teaser for the Dexter revival gave the killer a new alias in a small town. However, Dexter may be back to his old antics.

By Alyssa Ray May 27, 2021 5:32 PMTags
TVDexterCelebritiesNostalgiaEntertainment

You can change your name, but you can't change who you are.

This message rings loud and true in the latest teaser for Showtime's Dexter revival. In the new sneak peek, which was released Thursday, May 26, America's favorite serial killer is seen slaying it at small town life. So, how has Dexter (Michael C. Hall) put his lethal past behind him?

Well, by becoming a totally different person. "Morning, Jimmy," one neighbor notes at the start of the clip. Later on, a group of students refer to Dexter as "Mr. Lindsay." We have a feeling this is an ode to Jeff Lindsay, who wrote the Darling Dexter book series that inspired the show.

And while Dexter appears to be fully integrated into this small-town life, smiling and greeting everyone who walks by him, a certain deadly weapon soon catches his eye. We're, of course, talking about Dexter's favorite weapon of choice: a knife.

photos
New TV Shows Coming to Broadcast in 2021 and 2022

Next to the ominous teaser, the caption read, "There's something about a small town."

Earlier in the week, a different short clip teased Dexter's alias as it showed a close up of his "sales associate" badge for a store called "Fred's Fish & Game." Access to hunting weapons and supplies? Talk about a genius cover. Although, we do wonder if Fred knows what he's gotten himself into.

Trending Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

Jason Tartick & Dean Unglert Reveal Their Paradise Money Offers

3

Heather Morris: Glee Stars Scared to Speak Up About Lea Michele

These new updates come about a month after Showtime confirmed that the 10-episode new season is returning this fall. And, as all the teasers have alluded to, Dexter is totally back to his murderous antics.

Case in point: An April clip literally showed a victim wrapped in plastic wrap, which is a signature for the killer. We had a feeling that lumberjack lifestyle wouldn't stick.

For everything we know about the upcoming revival, scroll through the images below!

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
How Many Episodes?

The revival will be 10 episodes. Showrunner Clyde Phillips—who ran the first four seasons of the original series—wrote the script for the first and the last episode. Production is slated to begin in early 2021 and the show will air in the fall later that same year.

Dan Littlejohn/Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
This Is Not Dexter Season 9

Phillips told THR that "We want this not to be Dexter season nine." 

"We basically do get to start from scratch," he said. "I mean, 10 years have passed—however many years have passed—by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage in so far as the ending of the show. This will have no resemblance to how the original finale was and it's a great opportunity to write a second finale for a show." 

Showtime
This Is Not a Reaction to the Series Finale

Phillips acknowledged many people involved with the show—including Michael C. Hall—knew that lumberjack ending was not a fan fave. 

"Michael certainly was aware that the ending wasn't well received and I believe that he was not completely satisfied with it and this is an opportunity to make that right," Philips said. "But that's not why we're doing it. We're doing this because there's such a hunger for Dexter out there." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
But It's Not an Erasure of the Finale, Either

The revival will not erase Dexter's turn as a lumberjack.

"We're 10 years later," Phillips said. "We're not undoing anything. We're not doing movie magic, we're not going to betray the audience to say 'That was all a dream,' or whatever it is. I mean, what happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years. This is now however many years later. So we're not undoing anything." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Will Deb Be Back?

Dexter's adoptive sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) will still be dead, but Dexter's a show known for its ghosts. 

"There is some flexibility for movie magic, and that's all I can say about it," Phillips said, refusing to answer the question directly. 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Will Phillips' Finale Idea Happen?

When the original finale aired, Phillips was interviewed by E! News' Kristin Dos Santos and revealed what his pitch for the series finale would have been. It involved Dexter being executed for his crimes while all of his victims (even the indirect ones) could be seen watching from the gallery. Understandably, Phillips couldn't say whether this ending would see the light of day in the revival. 

"Everybody knows that quote," he said. "And then if I say none of it is in play, then they know something else is going to happen if they say all of it in play. Then, then they know that that's something's going to happen so I can't answer that. I can't talk about the finale of the show." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Where Will the Show Be Set?

Dexter was sort of iconically set in Miami the first time around, and in the finale the character had relocated to Oregon. Philips couldn't say where exactly the new season will be set, but he could tease that "it won't be Miami." 

Showtime
Will Dexter Still Be in Law Enforcement?

Phillips couldn't say for sure if Dexter's former job of blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department would come back into play, but he could say this: "We discuss it and we we do mess with it, we do change it up. I can't tell you in which ways." 

The show will "look and feel different yet familiar," whatever that means. 

The Dexter revival is arriving on Showtime in fall 2021.

Trending Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

Jason Tartick & Dean Unglert Reveal Their Paradise Money Offers

3

Heather Morris: Glee Stars Scared to Speak Up About Lea Michele

4
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner for Returning B-Day Gift

5

Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Shutting Down Mason's TikTok and Instagram