Joe or Kevin? Nick Jonas Reveals Which Brother He Asked to Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident

Which member of the Jonas Brothers is best in a crisis? Nick Jonas has an idea.

On the May 26 episode of The Late Late Show, Nick, along with his brothers and bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, joined James Corden for a chat less than a week after the trio reunited at the Billboard Music Awards. While the group is gearing up for a sure to be special tour, a less fun moment the group discussed was the scary bike accident Nick suffered while filming the NBC special Olympic Dreams.

The ordeal left Nick with a cracked rib—and a very tough choice to make about which Jonas brother should get in touch with his wife Priyanka Chopra to explain the situation.

"Basically I was there, and the medics were kind of attending to me," Nick recalled. "I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened, but obviously I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her."