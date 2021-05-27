Ashley Iaconetti Shares Jared Haibon Is Getting "Sperm Analysis" After 6 Months of Trying to Conceive

Watch : Jared Haibon Cries Over His Wedding Day With Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are starting a whole new type of journey and now they're ready for their tell-all.

In a May 24 Instagram post, Ashley noted she and her husband of nearly two years have been trying to conceive for the past six months.

"A couple months ago, I was saying I would start feeling worried if I wasn't pregnant by June," wrote the Bachelor in Paradise alum. "This month was annoying, because I ovulated five days earlier than expected and we pretty much missed my fertile window. I haven't had an irregular month in YEARS. I don't know whether it was the stress of moving into our apartment or what."

So, the 33-year-old reality star spoke to her doctor. "I would have been nervous about my fertility if I hadn't gone to my OB/GYN a couple weeks ago," Ashley continued. "She assured me that not being pregnant after 6 months of trying is totally normal and she's not concerned at all. She said it takes most of her patients at least 6 months to conceive. She said to wait until we're a year into trying until running tests on me…"