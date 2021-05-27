Go From Day To Date Night with Ease and Still Look Chic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Getting ready has never been so easy.
With our newfound freedom and restrictions easing, there's more happening than ever before – including coffee meetings, personal rendezvous' and dinner dates (yes!). But after more than a year living in lounge wear and leggings, what is one to wear?
The answer is simple: an all-day uniform that easily takes you from face-to-face meetings to evening soirees and After 5 events. Think sharp tailoring paired with relaxed yet stylish footwear, and multi-functional beauty and accessories to elevate your look.
Finding it tricky to navigate the post-lockdown wardrobe? Look no further than the below - see our top picks for venturing back out into the world. And most importantly: remember to enjoy yourself!
Karen Millen Leather Pleated Military Mini Dress
If you only buy one new dress this season, make it this one. Office cool, super slick and ready to roll when it comes around to date time, this fitted leather dress from Karen Millen is an investment worth having in your closet.
Featuring a semi-pleated skirt, buckle details and paneled shoulder detailing, this 100% leather ensemble is figure-flattering and moves with you throughout the day. Pair with flat sneakers for getting around the town, and add a heel or boot for post-office cocktails. It's the ultimate versatile piece that will last you for seasons to come.
Marimekko x Uniqlo Sleevless Jumpsuit
Not quite ready to make the switch back to stiff blazers and tailored trousers? Us neither. For the ultimate in comfortable, chic transition-wear, make this cute jumpsuit your new uniform.
Made with a natural linen fabric, this colourful Marimekko collab is ideal for wear under a warm jacket, or with a collared shirt underneath to dress it up. The forest green patterned print also adds a touch of flair and flirtiness. Pair with some platforms for dinner and you're good to go!
boohoo Recycled High Neck Cut Out Midi Dress
And we're back! Make the leap from loungewear while still retaining all the comfort that stretch fabric has to offer with this ultra-soft jersey dress. The unique cutout detail and body-hugging design make it the first choice for heading out of the house, whether it be for work or play.
This long-sleeved dream dress can be paired with a crisp pair of sneakers for a laid-back look, or add some chunky boots for a dramatic date look. Even better for the environment, this piece belongs to the new Recycled range from boohoo.
Hush Puppies Gabriela Boots
These boots are made for walking, and running, and side-stepping, and playing…and anything else you may need to do throughout the day. With a sturdy 80mm heel height for comfort and sophistication, these boots are a solid investment for pairing with jeans, skirts, trousers and dresses.
Crafted with quality leather, these booties are made with shock absorption technology to cushion your every step, and the soft-as-butter leather will mould to your ankle for no digging or rubbing.
PUMA MAYZE Sneakers
If Dua Lipa is rocking these, then we're totally claiming these as our new day-to-day ‘IT shoe'. The elevated, classy big sister of the classic Suede design, this new iteration of the iconic PUMA silhouette is fresh, relaxed yet refined enough to rock at a restaurant.
These suede sneakers are inspired by music and style, for the hype girl who is a street style enthusiast that likes to mix up their style. Team this with a slouchy pant for an effortless first date look, jeans and a cute top for a mid-week meeting or a slip dress with a coat for desk to date. Their comfort is second to none.
Steve Madden Trippin Boots
Whether you're here for a good time or a long time, these shoes can do both. The ultimate statement boot that's both comfortable and stylish, this can dress up or pair back any outfit depending on your look.
The luxe quilted upper with sleek front zip and chunky lug sole are a tad different to any you'll have in your wardrobe at the moment. And when you eventually get home and want to kick off your shoes, the zip front makes it extra easy. Love!
TCL 20L+ Smartphone
What you need in these trying times is a trusty sidekick to get you through the day. This trust piece of tech is coming in hot as the newest smartphone with high definition quad camera, dazzling display, automatic adaptive brightness. It's also amazingly the first phone to receive Circular Polarisation Certification and Low Blue Light Certifications (meaning you can still see your screen clearly while wearing sunglasses or polarized lenses).
Latching on to TCLs legacy in television screens, this new player is crystal clear with a large HD+ display, and has a high definition 64MP quad camera that performs strongly, even in low light. Did we mention it's under $400 and comes in a metallic slimline design?
Quay Rope Chain Necklace
A simple, understated gold chain must never be underestimated. Make a statement and bring together your outfit with a bold, 14k gold plated necklace that is easy enough to be worn everyday.
This versatile chain is deceptively multi-functional: it comes with a 2" extender for an elongated look, can be worn alone or with added flair with the addition of clip-on charms. It's also designed with hinged closures, so you can style it as a chain for sunnies + blue light glasses. A classic design with 2021 features.
MECCA MAX Whip Lash Tubing Mascara
Remember powering your way through working sessions, lunches and clients, only to discover your mascara had migrated to your undereye? We're happy to forget those days. Luckily, we've come out the other end of restrictions with a new eyelash darkening, lifting and extending hero: the Tubing Mascara.
This new product from MECCA MAX will ensure your mascara stays where it belongs – on your lashes! Don't be deceived by its stay-put, no-budge formula; simply remove it with a splash of water and gentle sweep of your favourite reusable cotton round. Bonus: it's also 100% vegan, cruelty-free and oh-so affordable.
Anastasia Beverly Hills All-In-One Face Palette
It's the handbag hero you forgot you needed: the all-inclusive face palette. Not only is this a speedy all-rounder for getting ready in the morning, it's the ideal product (and size) for touchups throughout the day as needed.
Included in this palette is a buildable, finely-milled satin bronzer, a highlighter shade with just the right amount of shimmer, and a pretty, vibrant blush for that just-flushed look. Don't be fooled by the intense colours in the pan – this palette is useable for all occasions and very buildable. The shimmering rose gold packaging may just be our new favourite too.
The Great State Balm
No matter what state you're in, this balm with have you covered. Be prepared for any unexpected accidents, cuts, rashes, flaky skin or dry patches with this little pot of wonderful stashed away in your handbag – you won't regret it when you need it.
Described as a ‘moisture bomb for your face and body', this locally-made, all-purpose hero is made with soothing natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, shea butter, and avocado oil. Use it on chapped lips, dry skin, eczema, windburn, cold chapped cheeks, eczema, dry cuticles or any time your skin needs an extra hit of hydration.
