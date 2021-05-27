Go From Day To Date Night with Ease and Still Look Chic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Getting ready has never been so easy.

With our newfound freedom and restrictions easing, there's more happening than ever before – including coffee meetings, personal rendezvous' and dinner dates (yes!). But after more than a year living in lounge wear and leggings, what is one to wear?

The answer is simple: an all-day uniform that easily takes you from face-to-face meetings to evening soirees and After 5 events. Think sharp tailoring paired with relaxed yet stylish footwear, and multi-functional beauty and accessories to elevate your look.

Finding it tricky to navigate the post-lockdown wardrobe? Look no further than the below - see our top picks for venturing back out into the world. And most importantly: remember to enjoy yourself!