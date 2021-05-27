Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Could These Friends Gifts BE Any More Perfect?

We found home décor, clothing, accessories, games and kitchenware just in time for the Friends reunion.

By Marenah Dobin May 27, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionJennifer AnistonLife/StyleCourteney CoxFriendsDavid SchwimmerLisa KudrowHomeShoppingMatthew PerryMatt LeBlancShop With E!Shop FashionShop HomeCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Friends ReunionE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This is the day we've all been waiting for. The highly-anticipated Friends reunion is finally upon us. After years of begging and waiting, the fans are finally getting what we've asked for. As if that wasn't amazing enough, there are some fun ways to celebrate the pop culture milestone....and they all involve shopping, which is a sentiment that Rachel Green would certainly support.

Check out the Friends-inspired clothes, games, kitchenware, décor, and other gift recommendations that prove we will never "be on a break" from loving this show... even decades later.

read
This Schitt's Creek Merch Is Simply the Best

Friends Apartment Purple Door Key Holder for Wall

Instead of painting your door purple just like Monica's, bring her apartment vibes into your home with this adorable key holder. You can even hang your sunglasses on it.

$55
Etsy

Friends Desig Embroidered Wedding Gift Hats

There's no better way to celebrate your friends' upcoming wedding than with an ode to your favorite show. There are thematic hats for brides and bridesmaids in assorted colors that you'll want to wear all the time.... even after the bachelorette party.

$17
Etsy

Trending Stories

1

Ariana Grande Made This Big Change to Her Appearance for Wedding Day

2

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

3

These Jaw-Dropping Looks From the BBMAs Will Make You Gasp

Friends Door Frame

Who would have ever thought that a door frame would be so iconic? Bring Monica Geller's décor to your own place for just $6. This one is tough to resist.

$6
Etsy

Personalized Cutting Board Engraved with Friends TV show Design

Friends blessed us with many memorable quotes throughout its run, but there's nothing more romantic than "you're my lobster." Personalize this cutting board with your pals' names for a wedding gift, housewarming present, or even just get it for you and your significant other, because, why not?

$33
Etsy

Personalized Friends Joey Doesn’t Share Food Bowl

Joey Tribbiani lived for a good snack...and meal... and post-meal snack. He just didn't share his food. If that's your vibe, then personalize this bowl with your name in the Friends font. You can even use it as a pet bowl if you have a dog or cat.

$15
Etsy

Friends I’ll Be There 4 You Tote Bag

All Friends fans recognize this cartoon based on the iconic photo of the show's six stars. And, who couldn't use another tote bag? They're just such an essential item.

$20
Redbubble

Friends The One Where It's Your Birthday Greeting Card

Why get a regular birthday card when you can get this Friends-themed one instead? You might as well just stock up. Plus, the more you buy, the more you save. The price per card decreases when you buy 3+.

$3
Redbubble

Friends Door iPhone Case & Cover

Bring Friends vibes wherever you go with this phone case inspired by the legendary apartment door.

$21
Redbubble

Paladone Friends TV Show Fridge Magnets (Set of 25)

This cute set of 25 magnets includes all the Friends fun you can handle.

$12
Amazon

LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit (1,070 Pieces)

If you love assembling LEGOs and you adore Friends, then you're going to have the best time putting together this Central Perk-inspired set. There are even mini-figures representing each of the six friends.

$59
$51
Amazon

Pottery Barn Friends Mug Collection

Start your day with coffee in mugs inspired by Phoebe's song "Smelly Cat," Ross' Holiday Armadillo costume, Monica's turkey mishap, and Central Perk.

$15-$25
$8-$14
Pottery Barn

Hyp Friends TV Show Womens 5 Pack Ankle Socks

Each of these socks quotes has an iconic quote from Friends, including "How You Doin'?", "Pivot Pivot Pivot," "Regina Phalange," "We Were On A Break," and "You're My Lobster."

$17
Amazon

Friends Wallpaper Throw Blanket

Snuggle up on the couch with this soft Friends throw blanket.

$43
Redbubble

Miss Chanandler Bong Zipper Pouch

Remember when you could only access TV Guide via the magazine that came in the mail. Chandler's subscription was infamously addressed to Miss Chanandler Bong. You (probably) have the guide service on your television, but immortalize that moment with a Miss Chanandler Bong pouch to store your makeup, pens, or other essentials.

$13
Redbubble

Friends TV Show Sweatshirt

We all know (and love) these six names, right? You'll wear this sweatshirt all the time. 

$25
$20
Etsy

Silver Buffalo Friends Central Perk Oversized Coffee, Soup Ceramic Mug

Sip on your coffee (or soup) in a mug just like the ones at Central Perk.

$12
Amazon

Friends Girls (Green) Pullover Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt looks just like the "girl" tops that Monica and Rachel wore back in the day.

$38
Redbubble

Cotton On Collab Fleece Pullover

The Friends logo never loses its nostalgia. Get this sweatshirt in black, grey, or white.

$35
Cotton On

The One with All the Coloring: An Unofficial Coloring Book for Fans of Friends

Relax and channel your creativity with this Friends coloring book.

$7
Amazon

If you're a fan of the Law & Order franchise, check out these gift ideas inspired by the series.

Trending Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

Ariana Grande Made This Big Change to Her Appearance for Wedding Day

3

These Jaw-Dropping Looks From the BBMAs Will Make You Gasp

4

Jason Tartick & Dean Unglert Reveal Their Paradise Money Offers

5

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Reveal They Almost Dated IRL