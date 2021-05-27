Could These Friends Gifts BE Any More Perfect?

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This is the day we've all been waiting for. The highly-anticipated Friends reunion is finally upon us. After years of begging and waiting, the fans are finally getting what we've asked for. As if that wasn't amazing enough, there are some fun ways to celebrate the pop culture milestone....and they all involve shopping, which is a sentiment that Rachel Green would certainly support.
Check out the Friends-inspired clothes, games, kitchenware, décor, and other gift recommendations that prove we will never "be on a break" from loving this show... even decades later.
Friends Apartment Purple Door Key Holder for Wall
Instead of painting your door purple just like Monica's, bring her apartment vibes into your home with this adorable key holder. You can even hang your sunglasses on it.
Friends Desig Embroidered Wedding Gift Hats
There's no better way to celebrate your friends' upcoming wedding than with an ode to your favorite show. There are thematic hats for brides and bridesmaids in assorted colors that you'll want to wear all the time.... even after the bachelorette party.
Friends Door Frame
Who would have ever thought that a door frame would be so iconic? Bring Monica Geller's décor to your own place for just $6. This one is tough to resist.
Personalized Cutting Board Engraved with Friends TV show Design
Friends blessed us with many memorable quotes throughout its run, but there's nothing more romantic than "you're my lobster." Personalize this cutting board with your pals' names for a wedding gift, housewarming present, or even just get it for you and your significant other, because, why not?
Personalized Friends Joey Doesn’t Share Food Bowl
Joey Tribbiani lived for a good snack...and meal... and post-meal snack. He just didn't share his food. If that's your vibe, then personalize this bowl with your name in the Friends font. You can even use it as a pet bowl if you have a dog or cat.
Friends I’ll Be There 4 You Tote Bag
All Friends fans recognize this cartoon based on the iconic photo of the show's six stars. And, who couldn't use another tote bag? They're just such an essential item.
Friends The One Where It's Your Birthday Greeting Card
Why get a regular birthday card when you can get this Friends-themed one instead? You might as well just stock up. Plus, the more you buy, the more you save. The price per card decreases when you buy 3+.
Friends Door iPhone Case & Cover
Bring Friends vibes wherever you go with this phone case inspired by the legendary apartment door.
Paladone Friends TV Show Fridge Magnets (Set of 25)
This cute set of 25 magnets includes all the Friends fun you can handle.
LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit (1,070 Pieces)
If you love assembling LEGOs and you adore Friends, then you're going to have the best time putting together this Central Perk-inspired set. There are even mini-figures representing each of the six friends.
Pottery Barn Friends Mug Collection
Start your day with coffee in mugs inspired by Phoebe's song "Smelly Cat," Ross' Holiday Armadillo costume, Monica's turkey mishap, and Central Perk.
Hyp Friends TV Show Womens 5 Pack Ankle Socks
Each of these socks quotes has an iconic quote from Friends, including "How You Doin'?", "Pivot Pivot Pivot," "Regina Phalange," "We Were On A Break," and "You're My Lobster."
Friends Wallpaper Throw Blanket
Snuggle up on the couch with this soft Friends throw blanket.
Miss Chanandler Bong Zipper Pouch
Remember when you could only access TV Guide via the magazine that came in the mail. Chandler's subscription was infamously addressed to Miss Chanandler Bong. You (probably) have the guide service on your television, but immortalize that moment with a Miss Chanandler Bong pouch to store your makeup, pens, or other essentials.
Friends TV Show Sweatshirt
We all know (and love) these six names, right? You'll wear this sweatshirt all the time.
Silver Buffalo Friends Central Perk Oversized Coffee, Soup Ceramic Mug
Sip on your coffee (or soup) in a mug just like the ones at Central Perk.
Friends Girls (Green) Pullover Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt looks just like the "girl" tops that Monica and Rachel wore back in the day.
Cotton On Collab Fleece Pullover
The Friends logo never loses its nostalgia. Get this sweatshirt in black, grey, or white.
The One with All the Coloring: An Unofficial Coloring Book for Fans of Friends
Relax and channel your creativity with this Friends coloring book.
