Go Crazy with the Prince Estate x Urban Decay Capsule Collection

Grab your raspberry beret, friends, because the Prince Estate x Urban Decay Capsule Collection is here!

Inspired by The Purple One, the vault includes seven limited-edition products celebrating self-expression and creativity. Starting today, you can channel your inner Prince through the "U Got the Look" eyeshadow palette, purple and blue-hued "Let's Go Crazy" eyeshadow palette, "All that Glitters Is Gold" liquid highlighter, a multitasker brush, kajal eyeliners in "So Dark" black and "Diamonds and Pearls" white, and "Live It Up – All Day, All Night" translucent powder.