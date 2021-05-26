Gwen Stefani Addresses Speculation About Her Political Affiliation: "It's Pretty Obvious Who I Am"

Gwen Stefani is a proud "Orange County Girl," who is engaged to Blake Shelton, one of country music's biggest stars, but does that mean she is more conservative-leaning?
For some time now, there has been speculation about the 51-year-old singer's politics, but she tells Paper Magazine that she'd rather not label herself Democrat or Republican, because in her eyes, "I think it's pretty obvious who I am."
She points to her early work with No Doubt, as well as her newer songs, as examples of her belief in unity. "I started my band because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late '70s, and it was really all about people coming together," Gwen explains. "The first song I ever wrote was a song called 'Different People,' which was on the Obama playlist, you know, a song about everyone being different and being the same and loving each other. The very first song I wrote."
As for who she voted in the 2020 elections, Gwen declines to share that information.
"The whole point of voting, is you have this personal space to feel how you feel," she reasons. "I use my platform to share my life story and to engage with people and to exchange whatever gift I was giving."
Gwen adds that she's "not a political science major," she's a pop star. "Everyone knows that. So why would I even talk about [politics]?"
The interviewer brings up her 1995 anthem "Just a Girl," to which Gwen says it's hardly a political declaration. "I don't even know if I knew what feminist at that time was," she recalls. "I was very sheltered growing up with my family. I wasn't political. I wasn't angry."
Even so, Gwen acknowledges people are "curious" about her political beliefs. So, if people must know, the artist's philosophy is simple: "I don't need to go on Instagram and say 'girl power.' I just need to live and be a good person and leave a trail of greatness behind me. Stop talking about it and stop trying to bully everybody about it. Just do it. And that's how I feel like I've lived my life."
The "Hollaback Girl" singer's approach to life has seemingly worked well for her, as she remains a successful artist after more than 25 years in the business. She marvels at her career's longevity, saying, "Because the fact I made it, it doesn't make any sense... You know what I'm saying? I'm not the most talented. I'm not the most pretty. I'm not the most smart. None of those things. But I made it, right?"
Gwen even finds it hard to believe that she's a bonafide pop star when the "talented" contestants on The Voice have yet to experience the same stardom.
"I watched people that went through that without seeing their faces, without knowing what color they are. And I chose the ones that pulled my heartstrings. And even though they were so talented, none of them have had careers," she shares. "It's made me look at myself and even feel even more amazed by the fact that anyone cared or cares."