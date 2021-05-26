Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest PDA-Packed Date Night

PDA alert!
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted out to dinner at the Italian restaurant Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif. on Tuesday, May 25, as seen in photos posted by Page Six. The two sat together on the same side of a booth.
"They were very sweet together," an eyewitness told E! News. "Travis put his arm around Kourtney and they looked at the menu and their phones together. They were completely focused on one another and never took their eyes off of each other. They talked, laughed, and kissed throughout dinner. Kourtney wrapped her arms around Travis and rested her head on his shoulder. She looked like she wanted to be as close to him as possible. He rubbed her arm as she nuzzled his neck and they stayed like that for a long time."
The eyewitness also said Kourtney and Travis "held hands as they made their way to their car." The two "seemed crazy about each other and very much in love," they added.
Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, who both have homes in the area, have been dating since December. The Blink-182 drummer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star often exchange flirty comments on social media and over the past few months have occasionally been spotted out together on dates or even on vacation together.
The two visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. with their families last week. Travis later posted on Instagram several photos from their trip. Kourtney commented on the post by writing "happiest," with a red heart emoji. The rocker replied by writing, "@kourtneykardash with the love of my life."
"Kourtney is head over heels for Travis," a source close to Kourtney told E! News in mid-April. "They truly have a bond like no other. No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time…. She has expressed she would absolutely marry him. They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase, and it's going really well."