School of Rock's Kevin Clark Dead at 32 After Cycling Accident

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark has tragically died at the age of 32.
The former child star and professional drummer, who portrayed Freddy Jones in the 2003 film starring Jack Black, was killed in a cycling accident on Wednesday, May 26 in Chicago, Ill, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirms to E! News.
Authorities with the Chicago Police Department tell E! News a man, who they declined to identify by name, was riding his bicycle westbound early this morning when a motorist traveling southbound in a Toyota struck him. He was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. local time after being transported to a nearby hospital, a police spokesperson says.
A 20-year-old female driving a Hyundai Sonata was issued unspecified citations. According to police, the person at fault has not been determined and the crash remains under investigation.
According to Clark's IMDb, School of Rock was his only acting credit. Despite not pursuing a career in Hollywood, Clark continued playing music in local bands, the Chicago Sun Times reports.
In a heartbreaking conclusion to Clark's life, the musician reportedly performed his very first live show with Jessie Bess and the Intentions this past Saturday.
Clark's mother, Allison Clark, told the publication, "He's just a raw talent. He's got a heart of gold."
Reflecting on her son's short-lived yet memorable time in show business, she added, "He just kind of shined. He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward."
Over the years, the cast of School of Rock has remained close.
Back in 2018, Clark reunited with his onscreen music teacher during a Tenacious D performance in Chicago. In photos shared by TMZ at the time, Clark and Black are all smiles as they likely reminisced on their School of Rock days.
Then in 2013, on the 10-year anniversary of the film's debut, Clark spent time with Black, Miranda Cosgrove and other former students of Mr. Schneebly.
A number of castmates most recently reunited in early 2019, however it doesn't appear as if Clark attended the New York City gathering.
Stars of the film have not yet commented publicly on Clark's passing.