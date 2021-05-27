Rock on! Get a First Look at the Fierce Character Portraits From Peacock's We Are Lady Parts

Watch : "The Office" Reunion In the Works on Peacock?

Soundcheck!

Peacock's new music comedy We Are Lady Parts packs a hilarious punch along with plenty of catchy tunes. The British import series follows the members of a fictional Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts, who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist...and, you know, become famous.

Anjana Vasan stars as a geeky microbiology PHD student who is a guitar novice that the band—made up of Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Bisma (Faith Omole), Momatz (Lucie Shorthouse) and Ayesha (Juliette Motamed)—tries to recruit to join Lady Parts. The series is created, written and directed by Nida Manzoor, who previously directed episodes of Doctor Who.

Set in London, the six-part series lands on Peacock on June 3. "The show artfully communicates universal themes of identity and belonging in a totally unique voice," a press statement reads. "As Nida Manzoor intended, the show is a celebration of Muslim women, inspired and informed by the experiences of real Muslim women."