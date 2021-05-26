Drag Race All Stars Announces Premiere Date and Cast for Season 6

Watch : "Drag Race" Finale: Symone Picks Best & Worst Moments

Get ready to werk!

RuPaul's Drag Race is heading back to the workroom for season six of All Stars, and the queens are all lined up and ready to go. Paramount+ just released not only the cast list, but also a promo and a premiere date for the season, which will arrive later this summer on June 24, with two back-to-back episodes.

Plus, we now also have a date for the debut season of Queen of the Universe, which is a global singing competition for drag queens that will premiere on December 2.

All Stars will include a whole bunch of fan faves, including a few queens who are bound to stir up some serious drama on Untucked.

"13 All Stars delivers one of the best Drag Race seasons ever!" RuPaul said in a statement. "Don't take my word for it. You've got to stream it to believe it."