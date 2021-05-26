KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

North and Chicago West Are the Cutest Beach Bunnies in Kim Kardashian's New Pics

By Alyssa Ray May 26, 2021 6:48 PMTags
TVKim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNorth WestChicago WestNBCU
MAR. 18, 8:30PM

A couple of beach bunnies.

On Wednesday, May 26, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share new pics of daughters North West, 7, and Chicago West, 3. In the recently posted images, the West sisters are seen playing in the sand while on vacation with mom Kim. Alongside the photos, Kim wrote, "Me and my girls."

Of course, in typical Kardashian fashion, both children were impeccably dressed for the tropical getaway. For starters, North donned striking braids and a tiger-striped one piece for her fun in the sun. As for Chicago, she rocked adorable little buns and a black swimsuit, which perfectly matched Kim's all-black swimwear ensemble.

It's safe to say the Kardashian-Wests have nailed this whole vacation thing!

We aren't the only ones noticing these totally cute photos as fans have already left gush-worthy comments. One Instagram user wrote, "The cutest." Another fan replied, "Best friend moment." Popular Instagram account @kardashiankloset left eight heart emojis as a comment.

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time that the West kids have stolen our hearts. In fact, earlier this month, Kim treated fans to adorable family photos from son Psalm West's 2nd birthday party.

So, if you're looking to see North and Chicago's latest sister snap and the West kids' other cutest moments, scroll through the images below.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Vibes

Kim wrote on this vacation pic, "Me and my girls."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sand & Surf

During a tropical getaway in 2021, Kim and her daughters enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Instagram
Three's Company

"3 out of 4," Kim captioned this pic on Mar. 30, 2021.

Instagram
Orange You Glad...

The tiny trio looks adorable in their matching orange outfits and smiles.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas 2020

"Christmas at Kourtney's," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this photo of North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm and niece Dream.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
More Family Fun

Kris Jenner joined the brood for this holiday snap.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim & Saint at Christmas

A candid shot of Kim and son Saint during Christmas 2020.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim & Her Oldest Kids

Another candid shot of Kim and her kids. This time her oldest children, North and Saint, are featured.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Sweet Babies

Kim wrote at the start of December, "My sweet babies."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Youngest West Kids

In December 2020, Kim shared this sweet snap of her youngest kids, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Whole Brood

Kim Kardashian captioned this Instagram post of all four of her kids, "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Silly Siblings

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were all different moods in this candid snap by Kim.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Kids

The West kids enjoyed each other's company during a family outing.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helping Psalm

Dad Kanye West helped hold up youngest son Psalm for this family photo.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sisterly Love

For one last photo, North posed with just her sister.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Sisters

"My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail," Kim wrote for an August Instagram post. "Swipe to the right to see how it ended"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Peace & Love

North tried to show little sister Chicago a peace sign for this pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helpful Big Sister

Big sister North seemed to wipe something off 2-year-old Chicago's face.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Cuties

The West girls pulled out some silly faces for this sisterly photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Humpty Dumpty, Who?

North and Chicago appeared to take a tumble in this last photo by Kim.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart emoji as the caption.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
All Together

Kim captioned this adorable snapshot of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, "My whole heart."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Daddy's Girls

The "Famous" rapper spent quality time with daughters North and Chicago West while social distancing.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Selfie With Saint

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," the SKIMS boss shared online.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pucker Up!

"What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know....Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7," Kim gushed on social media.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Silly Saint

"Look at this face!" Kim expressed alongside this pic of Saint.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Maintaining Memories

"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children," the mother of four shared.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
PJs on the PJ

"Found this pic of these cuties in my phone," the KUWTK star posted.

Instagram
"Baby Love"

"Baby Love," Kim wrote with this black and white snapshot in January 2020. Too cute!

Instagram
"Morning Madness"

Kim shared the "madness" of her family's morning routine with this adorable photo of all four of her and Kanye's children.

photos
View More Photos From The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Too cute!

Don't forget, you can binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock ahead of Thursday's all-new episode.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

