Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Recalls Being Hospitalized for PTSD After Sexual Assault

Gordon Ramsay's 21-year-old daughter Holly Ramsay says she was sexually assaulted three years ago and underwent treatment at a mental health facility.

Speaking on her new podcast 21 & Over With Holly Ramsay on Tuesday, May 25, she also praised her father and the rest of her family for their support.

Holly said that she left Ravensbourne University in London after one year and was admitted to Nightingale Hospital, a mental health facility, as an inpatient for three months. There, she was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. The PTSD, she said, was "a result of two sexual assaults when I was 18."

Holly did not name an assailant and said that she did not tell anyone about the incidents until a year after they occurred. "I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind," she said, "and tried to get on with everything as best I could."

"My family has been an amazing support," she said. "Having three siblings and now an extra one has been great. It's brought me closer to them in many ways and the same with my parents."

Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay are also parents to Megan Ramsey, 23, Holly's twin brother Jack, 21, Matilda, 19 and Oscar, 2.