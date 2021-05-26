All the Details on Parade's Flash Sale for E! Shoppers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention E! shoppers, we have a special deal just for you!

Now through 6/1, get your shop on at Parade.com and take 20% off your purchase of $40 or more sitewide with code E!20. If you haven't bought new underwear or bralettes in a while, now is your chance to stock up on super comfortable, high-quality styles that will make your life better.

Trust us when we say we have to remind ourselves that we are indeed wearing Parade's underwear because the styles are so lightweight, comfy and wedgie-proof! Not to mention, we love how the sustainable brand caters to all shapes and sizes.

If you're wondering how to get the most out of this exclusive deal, we've rounded up a few recommendations below to get you started. Happy saving!