Go Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Private World in First Trailer for Peacock's Epstein's Shadow Doc

"Ghislaine Maxwell has the answers."
So promises the haunting new trailer for Peacock documentary Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell.
British socialite Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 under charges including "enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children and perjury," as the shocking first trailer for the true crime series states. Maxwell, also the daughter of late British media proprietor Robert Maxwell, was multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein's confidante; Epstein died in his jail cell while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges in August 2019.
Investigative docu-series Epstein's Shadow focuses on the "complicated and mysterious life" of Maxwell, per a press release, and includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage of the Maxwell family after their patriarch Robert's death. "Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life takes a sordid downturn when she meets Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender," the official statement reads. "This investigative series will reveal a complicated story of power, sex, and money, which leads to Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest awaiting trial in November 2021."
The three-part docuseries alleges that Maxwell helped connect Epstein to high society. "She gave him a veneer of respectability," one commentator reveals.
"She's obviously a good actress because there was this whole other world going on," another adds.
From lavish parties to hidden cameras in the walls of penthouses, Maxwell and Epstein were "untouchable" until their downfall. "She inherited Jeffrey Epstein's secrets," another insider hints.
Epstein's Shadow is produced by Blue Ant Studios and directed by Barbara Shearer. The Peacock Original series premieres on June 24.
"There are many unfortunate stories of crimes committed by men against women, but when a woman like Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of this activity, it creates many questions," director Shearer said. "This series sheds light on Maxwell's path from her past to the present to unravel the enigma that she is, and takes us from the highest echelons of society to a Brooklyn jail cell awaiting trial while the world watches."
Blue Ant Studios Chief Creative Officer and Co-President, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Senior Vice President of Unscripted Content, Jennifer Harkness said in a joint statement: "This is a story that has stunned the world, and understanding Ghislaine Maxwell is a crucial piece in getting to the truth."
Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell premieres June 24 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)