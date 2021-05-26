Watch BTS Reveal Their Secret Hand Gestures and Make Us Melt With the Adorable "Butter" Moment

Watch : BTS: Making New Song "Butter" and Beyond

BTS is known for its clever lyrics, but the wildly popular group apparently also sends subliminal messages as well.

During their visit to The Late Show on Tuesday, May 25, the musicians revealed that their famous finger hearts are not the only hand gestures they use to communicate with fans. All seven members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook—participated in the segment, following an introduction from host Stephen Colbert.

RM kicked off the video by saying, "Hi, this is RM from BTS. A few years ago, we helped popularize finger hearts, a symbol that means love and affection. But that's only one of many popular gestures we use, and tonight, me and the boys of BTS are going to teach you the rest."

Each of the seven guys displayed a creative use of their fingers, including V, who clearly had food on the brain.

"This is a V, which is for my name, V, but it also means 'peace,'" he explained by holding up a peace sign. "Or even better, if you add a finger, 'piece of pizza.' Looks delicious, but remember, do not eat your fingers."