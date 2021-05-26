Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are "Soul Mates" While Exploring Hawaii With Miles Teller in New Pics

Watch : Woodley

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are making quite a splash with their latest romantic getaway.

The engaged pair have been enjoying a trip to Hawaii with Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry in recent days, and Keleigh took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 25 to share photos and footage of the two couples having a glorious time together. The stunning pics can be seen below.

"ponds with soulmates," the model captioned her post, adding butterfly and rainbow emojis. She continued by saying they had "the best day of hiking these pools."

The images show the four of them on a hike alongside gorgeous natural pools, with a number of waterfalls in view. In one video, Keleigh can be seen jumping off a ledge into the water below.

A group shot shows Aaron, 37, and Shailene, 29, with their arms around each other, while the Big Little Lies actress has her other arm around Miles, her co-star from the dramedy Spectacular Now and the Divergent film series. Miles, 34, and Keleigh, 28, are also cuddling in the pic, with all four of them smiling broadly.