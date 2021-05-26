Botched Docs Fix "Huge Gaping Hole" in Patient's Abdomen With "Innovative" New Surgery

Watch : Shark Bite Victim Has 2 Options to Fix Hole on His Side

Confidence is key.

Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow have their hands full (literally) with new patient Donnie, who has been hiding his stomach since a devastating car accident eight years ago. The 27-year-old construction worker survived a "barrel rolled and flipped" vehicle but was left with an asymmetrical torso. "My left side looks like a big bull shark came up and just took a big ol' bite right out of it," Donnie joked.

Yet his injury causes pain while on job sites: From his tool belt buckle chafing the area to a lack of confidence with his shirt off, Donnie is still suffering from the aftermath of the accident. "It's almost unbearable," Donnie said. "It was the worst day of my life. My life changed just like that."

Donnie doesn't remember much of the accident itself. "I just remember when I looked down, it reminded me of like seeing diamonds sparkling," Donnie recalled. "There was so much glass and debris stuck in my side, and the blood obviously going down."