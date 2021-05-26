KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

Relive Birthday Boy Scott Disick's Cutest PDA Pics With Amelia Hamlin

By Samantha Bergeson May 26, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBirthdaysScott DisickKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesShowsNBCU
MAR. 18, 8:30PM
Watch: Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

Scott Disick is one lucky birthday boy. 

The Talentless designer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has three beautiful children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, a thriving company and loving girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. Scott even celebrated his 38th birthday early on May 24 with a blow-out bash with Sia, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, an aviation-themed cake, churro truck and an iconic present from Amelia. 

Guests were even gifted a Rolex watch or diamond jewelry for an estimate "half a million dollars in jewels," Luxe VVS Jewelers' Brandon O'Neal told E! News. 

Model Amelia captioned a series of Instagram Stories with adorable pics of her and "birthday cutie" Scott. The daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has previously called Scott her "dream man," while a source revealed to E! News that the couple have been "getting serious" after dating for over six months.

photos
Every Photo From Scott Disick's 38th Birthday Celebration

In honor of Scott's birthday, relive his cutest moments and PDA pics with Amelia below!

Instagram
New Couple Alert?

Scott and Amelia fuel romance rumors after the model posted this selfie over Thanksgiving 2020 with the caption, "Thankful 4 These PPL."

BACKGRID
New Year, New Boo

The hot new couple arrives home from a New Year's trip to Mexico in January 2021.

Instagram
IG Official

The lovebirds make their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dinner Date

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two pics of him and his lady at dinner in Miami.

BACKGRID
Miami Heat

Scott and Amelia enjoy a romantic getaway in Miami over Valentine's Day weekend.

TheMegaAgency.com
Life's a Beach

Scott debuts bleach blond hair in Miami alongside his girlfriend.

MEGA
Sweet PDA

The bikini clad beauty shows her man some affection as they relax on the beach.

Instagram
Getting Handsy

The lovebirds can't keep their hands off each other at dinner.

Instagram
Made for Each Other

Amelia declares Scott is "her dream man" during adorable date night in Miami.

VAEM/MIAMIPIXX / BACKGRID
Boating Babes

Scott and Amelia enjoy a boat tour around Miami in March 2021.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Hot Rods

Scott and Amelia visit a Porshe dealership in Miami.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Photo Opp

The duo pose for pics while grabbing dinner at Papi Steak in Miami.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Retail Therapy

Scott and Amelia go shopping at Maxfield in West Hollywood in March 2021.

BENS / BACKGRID
Mali-Boo

The duo enjoy some retail therapy shopping around the Malibu Country Mart. in May 2021.

Instagram
All Tangled Up

Scott posted an adorable pic of his feet on top of Amelia's tanned toes in May 2021. "Pick a foot, any foot," Scott playfully captioned.

Instagram
Birthday Kiss

Amelia shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of celebrating Scott's 38th bday. "Birthday cutie," she captioned.

Trending Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

3

Lamar Odom Shares Why He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

3

Lamar Odom Shares Why He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian

4

Tiger Woods Seen on Crutches in Rare Public Appearance After Car Crash

5

Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott Disick for His Birthday Party