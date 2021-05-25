Billboard Music AwardsFriendsRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

Liza Koshy Shares What's in Her Kitchen

From her trusted air fryer to wine she doesn't drink, the actress dishes on her kitchen must-haves ahead of the Chopped Next Gen premiere.

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for a new show to binge-watch? Liza Koshy has you covered.

Today, Chopped Next Gen premieres on Discovery+, and the relatable actress and comedian is the host, so expect to laugh a lot and receive plates full of cooking inspiration. The culinary competition, which features 20 rising young chefs competing for a $10,000 grand prize, is bound to get your creative juices flowing, so we asked Liza about her kitchen must-haves and why her kitchen is such a special place in her home.

 "I'm the top chef in it. The first thing I open in the morning other than my eyes is my pantry," the Liza on Demand star explained. "The last thing I close, other than my eyes, at the end of every day is my pantry. I dream of breakfast every night and devise my dinner during the day. I can be creative, I can be conscious, I can be carefree. I can be an amateur connoisseur. I am the top chef in my kitchen. It's the one place that I can claim I am the best, as long as no one else is around. Anywhere else I'd be fired."

For Liza's most prized kitchen essentials, scroll below! 

Ultrean Air Fryer

SHOP IT: $96 $70 at Amazon.

Glass Jars with Bamboo Lids

SHOP IT: $29 $27 at Amazon.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag

SHOP IT: $12 $9 at Amazon.

Female Form Mug

SHOP IT: $14 at Urban Outfitters.

Dr. Bronner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

SHOP IT: $23 at Amazon.

BYTA 16-Ounce Insulated Mug

SHOP IT: $35 at Nordstrom.

Beyond Meat

SHOP IT: Variety Bundle $90 at Thrive Market, $5 at Instacart.

Cabernet Sauvignon Wine

SHOP IT: Prices vary at Drizly.

