NBA Defends Not Suspending LeBron James for Violating COVID Rules After Attending Event With Drake

Watch : See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball

It looks like LeBron James won't find himself in hot water with the NBA after all.



The pro basketball player attended a promotional event alongside other stars including Drake and Michael B. Jordan for Lobos 1797 Tequila—a brand for which he is currently an investor. Following the event, LeBron hit the court with the Lakers to face off against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, May 19.



Of the incident, on Friday, May 21, a league spokesman told ESPN, "It's a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team."



However, the NBA is now clarifying that the star player will not have to quarantine and he will not be suspended following last week's events.



"To clarify any remaining misconception," NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass shared in a statement. "LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result."