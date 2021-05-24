Lindsay Lohan Stages Acting Comeback With Netflix Christmas Movie

Lindsay Lohan is about to "Jingle Bell Rock" her way onto your Netflix queue.

The streaming platform announced Monday, May 24 that the former child actress turned tabloid magnet turned beach club owner will star in a Christmas rom-com.

No release date or title have been set, but Netflix says LiLo will portray a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Sounds like a perfect fit for Netflix's collection of sometimes absurd, always bingeable, original holiday movies.

Lindsay was just 11 years old when The Parent Trap made her a household name in 1998. Performances in films like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday only elevated the actress' star power, however Linday's personal and legal turmoil throughout the early aughts overshadowed her professional endeavors.

In recent years, the 34-year-old has mostly lived abroad, and in 2019 let MTV cameras document her experience managing a club in Mykonos, Greece. The reality series was cancelled after one season.