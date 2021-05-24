You're Going to Have to Wait For The CW's Live Action Powerpuff Girls

Watch : Dove Cameron Starring in Live-Action "Powerpuff Girls" Series

Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles will have to wait.

The CW's live action Powerpuff Girls adaptation won't be premiering in the fall, but the show is still very much alive, E! News has learned. While a pilot has been filmed, the show is being retooled and a new pilot is being produced.

The good news is that the cast and creative team is staying the same. Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison will still star in the project, which follows the present-day former Powerpuff Girls as "disillusioned twenty-somethings" who have to decide if they're going to reunite.

The CW is also still working on the Nancy Drew spinoff about Tom Swift, who only just made his debut as a character on Nancy Drew, played by Tian Richards. That pilot only has a script and has not yet been produced, and it very well could still be picked up as a series.