Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Claim Her Style Is Changing Amid Travis Barker Romance

Kourtney Kardashian is letting it be known that she's still the same ol' girl.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo of herself on Instagram on May 23 and one social media user had something to say about the star's fashion choice in the comment section of the snap, writing, "And her style begins to change."



That comment is what some are perceiving as a reference to a possible fashion transformation amid her steamy romance with Travis Barker—but the Poosh founder ended up having the last laugh, writing, "This picture is from 2019 but ok," with a kissy face emoji.



In the post, the reality TV star was pictured in a rocker-chic look, complete with a brown fur-collared coat paired with ripped denim, black boots and a yellow and black bustier tank with yellow sunglasses to match. The caption read, "Feeling left out, send me over a drink with @drink818 on the rocks with lime," which is a shout-out to her sister Kendall Jenner's recent launch of her liquor brand, 818 Tequila.