University of Cincinnati Soccer Star Ally Sidloski Dead at 21 After Tragic Drowning Accident

Ally is survived by her parents David and Tracie, as well as by her two sisters, Katie and Nicole. Nicole honored the late athlete with a message on Instagram.

"To my best friend," she began. "I never imagined myself saying goodbye so quickly. I still can't wrap my head around the fact that your [sic] gone. You are the light in so many peoples lives. You are my best friend and sister in one. My heart aches to even think about you not coming home tonight."

Nicole went on to say how Ally was there for her "through everything" in life. "I just know how successful you were going to be in life and it destroys me inside to not have the opportunity to see that," she continued. "The amount of people who love and care about you is endless."

She also said it was "an everyday thing to receive compliments from others about how beautiful, strong and caring" Ally was. "The strongest girl I've ever met, survived three knee surgery's [sic] and still played college soccer," Nicole continued. "I will never ever forget the way you impacted my life, and you will continue to every single day. Everything I do now is for you. If I'm lucky enough to find success in life, it's for you. This season, I play for you and I will continue to my whole life."

At the end of her post, Nicole wrote that "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel."

"Please keep my family in your prayers, this is a very hard time for us," she continued. "Our lives changed forever. Hug your family and friends today. Tell people you love them, you never know when they'll be gone. In another life time, AllyCat."