Alexis Bledel Sweetly Reacts to the Ultimate Gilmore Girls Debate: Jess, Dean or Logan?

Watch : Is Logan Really Rory's Baby Daddy on "Gilmore Girls"?!

Tell us: Are you #TeamJess, Dean or Logan?



You're probably still standing firm in your choice fourteen years after the Gilmore Girls series finale aired—but not even some of the show's stars can say the same.



During an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live after show on May 22, host Andy Cohen asked everyone's ultimate burning question to Alexis Bledel during a game of Rory Spill More (cleverly named after her character of Rory in the show.) And just who did the 39-year-old actress—who appeared on the late night show alongside her The Handmaid's Tale co-stars Samara Wiley, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and Madeline Brewer—choose as the ultimate match for her character?



"Jeagan," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star answered, making up a nickname for all three characters on the spot. "I can't single somebody out."



And alas, the great debate will continue to rage on. Especially since the 2016 revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life, ended with the most intense cliffhanger as fans may recall, of Alexis' character Rory revealing that she was pregnant—which sparked a new debate over the identity of the baby's father.