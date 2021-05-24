Malik Beasley Apologizes to Montana Yao After "Childish" Larsa Pippen Drama

Malik Beasley is taking a shot at making up for his previous behavior.
The 24-year-old NBA player took to Instagram on Sunday, May 23 to apologize to influencer Montana Yao following the drama surrounding himself and Larsa Pippen that began in the fall of 2020. Montana, who shares 2-year-old son Makai with the athlete, filed for divorce from him in December, as E! News exclusively reported at the time.
On May 23, Malik shared a throwback photo of himself and Montana cradling their then-newborn child at the hospital. He included the caption, "I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn't were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I'm telling the world and you that there's no body like you for me.."
He continued, "for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain't the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that's some childish ish and I'm trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain't looking to be judged I'm looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did."
Malik concluded his post by calling himself a "lover boy" and writing that he misses "holding y'all and loving y'all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai [heart emoji] my family over thing..."
The athlete, whose Minnesota Timberwolves failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs that started this weekend, did not mention Larsa by name in his post. But it's clear he is referring to the 46-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum, given his mention of "pictures at the mall."
Back on Nov. 23, 2020, Larsa and Malik were first spotted together when they were photographed holding hands at a Miami mall. At the time those pics were taken, he was still legally married to Montana.
E! News exclusively reported on Dec. 3 that Montana had filed for divorce in response to the viral photos. She doesn't appear to have yet responded publicly to Malik's new post.
Back on Dec. 1, Montana took to her Instagram Story to express her apparent shock about the photos of Malik and Larsa. "Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all," Montana wrote at the time.
Around that same time, as reports of Malik and Larsa's romance were dominating headlines, Larsa posted a cryptic message to fans by writing on her Instagram Story, "Don't always trust what you see on social media."
Her rep confirmed to E! News in April that the reality TV star and Malik had called it quits.
"Larsa and Malik are not together," a source told E! News about the breakup last month. "Things got hard with travel, etc. It was more of a timing thing. They're still in communication but not together."