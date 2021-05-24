Billboard Music Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Can't Get Enough of Drake's Son Adonis at the Billboard Music Awards? Check Out His Cutest Photos

After Drake and Adonis' memorable segment at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, no one will blame you if you need more precious pics. Keep scrolling for other images from the boy's life.

Drake and little Adonis keep giving us reasons to swoon. 

The 34-year-old superstar and his 3-year-old son basically stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, where the performer was honored as Artist of the Decade

Drake took the stage while hand-in-hand with the little guy, who was dressed up in a red flannel shirt, and after the rapper received the trophy, he handed it to his son to hold. The boy managed to keep his hands on the prize throughout the emotional acceptance speech—even though the hardware appeared to be a bit heavy—all while Drake rested his own hand on Adonis' shoulder for support. 

"To my beautiful family, the "Hotline Bling" vocalist told the audience toward the end of the speech. When Adonis started to walk away, Drake lifted him into the air and exclaimed to him, "To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you." 

Drake, who welcomed Adonis with artist Sophie Brussaux in October 2017, is rarely seen in public with his son, although that doesn't mean the world hasn't gotten to enjoy a number of precious moments between them.

Keep scrolling to check out various images of the boy from throughout his life, and click here for the full list of winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. 

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cutest Chaperone Ever

Drake was in good company when he and Adonis walked onstage hand-in-hand at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where the superstar performer was honored as Artist of the Decade.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Showing Off His Upper-Body Strength

The little guy adorably held up his dad's Artist of the Decade Award throughout Drake's heartfelt speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Started on the Ground, Now He's Here

The rapper lifted his boy up into the air to dedicate his Artist of the Decade Award to him during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you," Drake told Adonis at the end of the acceptance speech.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
"Best Photobomb Ever"

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

