Pamper Yourself with These Indulgent Experiences—Because You Deserve It

We independently selected these products and experiences because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to turn over a new leaf.
As we're well and truly in the thick of Autumn, you may notice a slump in your day-to-day routine as we begin to feel the big chill. Afternoons become evenings much earlier, and the cooler weather makes it that little bit harder to get up for 6am gym sessions.
Lean into the autumnal flux and use this time of seasonal transition to administer some much-needed TLSC (Tender-Loving Self-Care). Whether it's committing to a fresh facial to buff away dry skin, finally setting up that dinner date with a friend, or setting aside an hour to start that new television series, there's no better time than the present.
From city-based experiences you need to try, to beautiful treatments and delicious treats, here's six ways for you to relax, unwind and focus on you. After all, don't we all deserve to a little #treatyourself moment?
Go on, you know you're a star. Roll up to the carnival of pleasures throughout May, and treat yourself to a feast of indulgence by way of artist collaborations, imaginative drinks experiences and specially created menus.
All your favourite restaurants at The Star—Sokyo, BLACK Bar & Grill, Flying Fish, Cucina Porto and CHUUKA—along with The Darling Spa, have created original menus that represents their vision of indulgence for your enjoyment. You may even spot some cultural pioneers' work scattered throughout the festival – think Tame Impala's Cam Avery, floral artist Doctor Cooper and DJ Alex Dimitriades.
Is your skin in need of shakeup? Looking a little less glowy after a sun-loving Summer? This may just be the treatment you're looking for. This simple and comfortable experience is non-invasive, has only a single treatment timeline and little to no downtime—sweet!
What can you expect to see after a session? This resurfacing facial-like treatment improves skin tone, texture and pores, is a preventative for signs of ageing and fine lines and superficially resurfaces the skin to reveal what it says on the tin—Clear + Brilliant skin!
If you're busy living the plant-based life, or curious about making the move to the green side, let Eden Bondi win you over with its mouth-watering vegan morsels. With offerings such as Popcorn Cauliflower, the Tijuana Bowl and their signature Green Goddess Pizza, their menu is truly a feast for the senses.
Led by local owners Simon Hill (of ‘Plant Proof' blog, book and podcast fame) & Tanya Smart, who are immensely passionate about the benefits of plant-based food, this Bondi eatery has its eye on the community as an added bonus. For the month of JUNE all proceeds of crowd favourite, the Green Goddess pizza, will go to HalfCut org to help save the Daintree Rainforest.
Frank Provost Salon Experience
Where better than to transform your tresses than Australia's #1 rated hair salon? Settle in for the ultimate pamper session as the masters of hair get to work on your mane, using only the leading innovations in treatment and styling.
Whether you're after instant length, extra volume, or even highlights without bleaching your hair, they've got a solution for you. Perhaps it's even just a nourishing, deep-conditioning treatment followed by a decadent scalp massage and blow dry—bliss.
Koko Black x Modus Operandi Choc Hazelnut Belgian Stout
A rainy afternoon, creamy chocolate and a dark, rich stout: what could be better? This stuff-of-dreams combination is now a reality thanks to artisan chocolatier Koko Black and Aus-based brewery Modus Operandi. Using Koko Black's ‘Nuts to Caramel Collection' as inspiration, the brewers created the limited-edition luxury beer, with additions of hazelnut and heavenly Belgian couverture chocolate.
If you're looking for the full ‘Night In' experience, Koko Black will also be offering a limited-edition luxurious gift box featuring Koko Black's Nuts to Caramel Collection, Roasted Toasted Hazelnuts, Hazelnut Gianduja Bombs and four cans of the delicious stouts.
*Always drink responsibly.
LUX SKIN Face Sculpting Roller
Pampering yourself needn't be expensive or invasive. In fact, our favourite way to do self-care is snuggled up on the couch in our favourite robe, pedicure done and facial tools ready to roll. Enter the LUX SKIN sculpting roller to compliment all your at-home facial needs.
Designed to relax and reduce puffiness as well as brighten the skin through increased circulation, this Luxe-for-less tool will firm, tone and sculpt your complexion. Get ready to experience improved blood circulation, stimulating lymphatic drainage and unlock the secret to gorgeous, glowing skin.