The Weeknd Dodged Moving Cars During His Daring 2021 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Ladies and gentleman, The Weeknd just made our weekend.

The singer took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to deliver one of the most inventive performances of the show, proving why he was the most nominated finalist heading into the event and one of the biggest winners of the night.

The 31-year-old star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, performed "Save Your Tears," officially saying goodbye to his red suit but still repping his After Hours-era signature color by beginning his performance leading a fleet of convertibles in a red one. He then exited the car, only to keep performing in the parking lot as 15 cars and four 18-wheeler trucks circled around him doing a choreographed driving routine. (Is car-eography a thing?) No big deal!

Before his performance, he'd already taken home several awards, including top Hot 100 artist and top Hot 100 song for "Blinding Lights." The Weeknd also took home seven awards in categories that were announced off-air prior to the live telecast.