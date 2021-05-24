Doja Cat and SZA's Epic 2021 Billboard Music Awards Performance Has Us Wanting Even More

It's the music moment fans have been waiting for!
The time has finally come for Doja Cat and SZA to hit the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. And not surprisingly, the dynamic duo made a dramatic entrance at the star-studded event on Sunday, May 23 with a larger-than-life performance of their chart-topping tune, "Kiss Me More."
With a fabulous group of backup dancers, the "Say So" superstar kicked things off on a high note. Off the bat, the 25-year-old singer and SZA got audiences at home on their feet with their powerful voices and smooth dance moves.
And because the performance came just 10 minutes into the show, it's safe to say these ladies set the bar high for a talented night.
Before the show, both Doja Cat and SZA walked the red carpet in outfits completely different from their performance attire. And yes, E! News got all the behind-the-scenes details on the looks.
For Doja, she worked with celebrity hairstylist Jared Henderson to create an unforgettable look.
"Our theme of the night was 'Afrocentric Futurism,'" he explained after using Joico products. "So I wanted to incorporate braided elements in our hairstyles tonight while also pulling the hair out of her face so that the outfits really shined for the evening."
As for SZA, she admitted to feeling a little nervous before showtime. But it had nothing to do with the work of celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodghill and makeup artist Deanna Paley.
"I hate being outside more than I can explain," she wrote on Instagram with red carpet photos. "I really have debilitating anxiety and I'm only posting these cause Y'all woulda found em anyway. Thank you to my team n my mama. Least I'm alive."
This isn't the first time Doja Cat has lit up the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Back in October, she captivated viewers with her Chicago-inspired performance at last year's ceremony. She sang a few of her hits, including "Juicy," "Say So," and "Like That."
Two months ago, the "Best Friend" singer told E! News that she feels honored to be recognized for her music.
"It means everything because I feel like people hear what I'm trying to make and they understand it," she shared in March. "And they like it. That's all I really want I want to make music that people can enjoy."
Doja and SZA's performance aren't the only things worth noting tonight.
Although the "Boss Bitch" singer was nominated in five categories—Top New Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist (SZA received her nomination in this category), Top R&B Album for Hot Pink, Top R&B Song for "Say So"—she went home with Top R&B Female Artist trophy.
