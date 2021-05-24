See All of the Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

At the Billboard Music Awards, anything goes in the fashion department.

On Sunday, May 23, the 28th annual ceremony was no different as the stars stepped out on the red carpet in a variety of head-turning ensembles, including Karol G's shimmering sheer gown and SZA's ultra cut-out black gown by Mônot.

The sartorial boldness continued with "Say So" singer and perennial fashion risk taker Doja Cat, who turned up to the big show in a black and white striped crop top and matching pants. If the matching set didn't grab your attention, her blue pendant necklace and statement earrings were equally hard to miss.

Country star Gabby Barrett also stood out from the crowd in a larger-than-life gold gown that could have doubled as a structural art piece. The dress, designed by Nicolas Jebran, featured eye-catching embroidery and an even more dramatic train.

To see these one-of-a-kind looks and more