Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Balancing Motherhood With Her "Mind Blowing" Career Success

Country star Gabby Barrett is having a "mind blowing" year after scoring nine Billboard Music Award nominations.

Ahead of the official Billboard Music Awards ceremony on Sunday, May 23, the "Footprints on the Moon" singer, who finished in third place on season 16 of American Idol, took home two awards: the fan-voted Top Collaboration prize for "I Hope," with Charlie Puth, and Top Country Song for the same track.

However, when E! News spoke exclusively to Gabby on Saturday, May 22, ahead of her big wins, the singer was just honored to be nominated.

"Oh my gosh, it's mind blowing, quite honestly," the artist explained over Zoom when asked what the nominations mean to her. "It's just something, like, you dream about for so long. I've been performing for 10 years, and I've really been working to get to the spot where you can be a part of the award shows, and have No. 1 songs, and have original music and all these things."