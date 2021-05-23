Pink and Her Kids Adorably Steal the Show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Why Nick Jonas Is the Best Billboard Music Awards Host Ever!

Pink is kicking off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on a high note. The 41-year-old star, who is being honored with the Icon Award during tonight's ceremony, made a grand entrance on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

For one, the "Raise Your Glass" singer's fashion was worthy of its own award, as she turned heads in a bright and bold pink gown. The vibrant creation featured a plunging neckline, a fabulous bow at the waistline and dramatic puffed sleeves.

However, Pink's stylish moment wasn't the only thing worth swooning over. The Grammy winner had the best dates in town: Her two adorable kids, Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart.

Of course, the singer's little ones looked just as fashionable as her on the red carpet. Willow rocked a lavender bomber jacket that she wore over a glitzy dress, which featured a sequin unicorn design. The star's daughter tied her outfit together with leopard-printed slippers.