Alex Rodriguez Says He's Entering a "New Beginning" as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

Alex Rodriguez's new era starts now.
The former MLB player is ready to move on and start his next chapter, which comes a little over a month after he and Jennifer Lopez decided to end their engagement. On Sunday, May 23, the 45-year-old star took to Instagram Stories to share an update with his fans.
"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he began his caption. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually."
He concluded, "I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."
The timing of A-Rod's post couldn't have been more interesting. Just hours after his Instagram Story, news broke that J.Lo enjoyed another reunion with Ben Affleck, but this time they were spotted in Miami. The Hollywood stars, who were engaged in the early aughts, were photographed at a private residence, where she owns property.
It was only last week that the Hustlers actress and Oscar winner spent one-on-one time together in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told E! News, "They were excited to reunite after being apart for a few days. She had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again."
"It's all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever," the insider added. "It's been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going."
Earlier this month, Ben and Jen sent pop culture fans into a frenzy when they jetted off to Montana to enjoy a weeklong vacation. Their romantic getaway marked the first time the two were photographed together since calling it quits in 2004.
While the JLo Beauty founder and Justice League actor have yet to publicly comment on their recent hangouts, Alex has subtly thrown shade at Bennifer 2.0. In mid-May, the retired athlete was asked about his ex-fiancée's rekindled romance with Ben, to which he cheekily responded, "Go Yankees!"
As many know: A-Rod played for the New York baseball team, while Ben is a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan. And it's no secret the two MLB organizations are longtime rivals.
Following the actor's reunion with Jennifer in Montana, a source told E! News Alex was "shocked" by the news.
"He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect," the insider previously shared. "He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
As the source put things, "She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done."