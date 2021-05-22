Jennifer Lawrence and Her Husband Cooke Maroney Twin in Rare Outing Together

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Freaks Over Bennifer Montana Trip

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were spotted twinning in New York City.

The couple, who got married in 2019, were captured by photographers this week wearing matching white shirts (Jennifer showed off a bit more midriff) while walking around SoHo following their lunch date. Cooke, an art gallery director at Manhattan's Gladstone 64, was seen holding a shopping bag in one hand as he linked his other arm with Jennifer's.

The Hunger Games star was first spotted in public with her now-husband in 2018. More than one year later, the two said "I do" in a Rhode Island ceremony in front of celebs like Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz. While Jennifer and Cooke have kept their romance pretty low-key, Jennifer did talk about what she wanted in a partner in 2015.

"I can't wait to be married," she told Vogue at the time. "I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f--k it up."