Jana Kramer Celebrates Freedom on Her and Ex Mike Caussin's 6th Anniversary

Instead of celebrating six years of marriage, Jana Kramer is celebrating feeling "free."
In April, the One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin. Saturday, May 22, marked the former couple's six-year wedding anniversary. That day, Jana posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself wearing a white L*SPACE bikini and standing on the bow of a boat with her arms up in the air, Titanic-style.
"Free. And not looking back," wrote the actress, who recently vacationed in Miami. "I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad....and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I've ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what's next. Find your strength and set yourself free..."
Jana and her ex's split followed past marital turmoil. Mike filed for divorce in 2016, but the two later reconciled. That year, he also sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility amid a cheating scandal.
In her recent divorce filing, Jana accused the former NFL star of "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery." Mike did not comment publicly on her latest claim.
Since the filing, the two reached a divorce agreement, under which she will pay him almost $600,000 to settle any claims he may have in their marital estate. Jana and Mike are also set to share custody of their two children, daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, 5, and son Jace Joseph Caussin, 2, who will live with their mother for most of the year, Us Weekly and TMZ reported this week, citing court documents.
Earlier this month, Jana shared a photo of herself with the kids on Instagram, writing, "Sunshine is good for everyone. I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see...but through grieving you start to see the light...even if it's a dim light it's still something I'm gonna be grateful for."
She continued, "But I'll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life."