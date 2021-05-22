Here's Who Really DM’d Australian TV Host With Alex Rodriguez's IG Account

Watch : Alex Rodriguez's Family Dinner Features Empty Seats After J.Lo Split

Alex Rodriguez is setting the record straight.

The 45-year-old star made headlines on Friday, May 21 after Belinda Russell, an Australian TV presenter who works for Today Extra, claimed he privately messaged her on Instagram. The Sydney-based host shared that the former MLB player complimented her recent content.

"Great feed!!!!!" Belinda shared of the DM she received from the former New York Yankees player, which was in response to a video of herself dancing in the Channel 9 studios.

"All I can say is...he likes great content, Dickie," the journalist quipped. "He just said great feed!"

Belinda, who shares three kids with her husband Mark Calvert, explained that Alex's message was purely innocent. As she put it, "He just likes my videos...I'm very happily married."

However, a rep for Alex tells E! News that he's not the one who reached out to Belinda. Instead, his daughters—Natasha, 16, and Elle, 13—got in contact with the media personality through his social media account.