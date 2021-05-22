Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry and Kate Hudson Showcase Chic Styles at Kendall Jenner's Party

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Mistaken for Kendall Jenner in New Selfie

The Kardashian-Jenner family and several other celebs showcased hot looks at the launch party for Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The star-studded bash took place at hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday, May 21. In addition to several of her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, stars such as Katy Perry, Kate Hudson and couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended Kendall's party.

Katy arrived in a sleeveless brown snakeskin-print maxi dress, paired with a brown purse. Kate wore a white top, matching long lightweight jacket, high-waist light blue jeans, tan boots and a beige hat. Kylie showed up in a plunging sleeveless lace-up black leather bodysuit. Hailey also went for a black ensemble, sporting a sleeveless crop top and matching lace-up leather pants.

Kendall, who is celebrating her first solo business venture outside of modeling, raised a shot glass as she sat at a table wearing an outfit that included a long-sleeve, floral, front-tie crop top and beige pants, as seen in a video shared by Kim Kardashian. The latter star wore a camo-print cut-out bodysuit and documented much of the night on her Instagram Story.

Also spotted: Khloe Kardashian—wearing a black tube top and black leather pants, Travis Scott—with whom Kylie shares daughter Stormi Webster, Drake—a family friend and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble.